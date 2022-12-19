Skip to main content

San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Seth Lugo

The San Diego added to their pitching rotation Monday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent pitcher Seth Lugo. After signing Lugo, here's a look at the Padres' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The San Diego Padres added to their pitching rotation Monday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent pitcher Seth Lugo. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Padres' plan is for Lugo to be a starting pitcher, after spending the last five seasons primarily pitching out of the New York Mets' bullpen.

Lugo joins Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Nick Martinez in the Padres' pitching rotation.

As of Dec. 19, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Padres, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Yu Darvish: 16-8, 3.10 ERA, 30 starts, 194.2 IP, 0.95 WHIP, 5.32 SO/W, 121 ERA+

2) Joe Musgrove: 10-7, 2.93 ERA, 30 starts, 181 IP, 1.08 WHIP, 4.38 SO/W, 127 ERA+

3) Blake Snell: 8-10, 3.38 ERA, 24 starts, 128 IP, 1.20 WHIP, 3.35 SO/W, 111 ERA+

4) Seth Lugo: 3-2, 3.60 ERA, 0 starts, 65 IP, 1.17 WHIP, 3.83 SO/W, 108 ERA+

5): Nick Martinez: 4-4, 3.47 ERA, 10 starts, 106.1 IP, 1.29 WHIP, 2.32 SO/W, 108 ERA+

