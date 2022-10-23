San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLCS Game 5 Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game five of the National League Championship Series Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the NLCS 3-1 and can clinch their first World Series trip since 2009 with a win Sunday. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler are Sunday's probable starting pitchers. First pitch is at 2:37 p.m. ET.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Sunday morning for game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 2:37 p.m. ET.

With their 10-6 win Saturday night, the Phillies took a 3-1 NLCS lead, and are only one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.

The Padres are in need of a win, in order to force a game six in San Diego Monday.

Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Padres, while Phillies manager Rob Thomson will give the ball to his ace, Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has a 1.40 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over three starts this postseason.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

5) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

6) 1B Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

