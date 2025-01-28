San Francisco Giants Sign Former Diamondbacks Slugger Jake Lamb to Minor League Deal
The San Francisco Giants have signed veteran third baseman Jake Lamb to a minor league contract, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday evening.
Per Heyman, the deal includes an invitation to the Giants' big league Spring Training camp, which gets underway in February. If he makes the MLB roster at any point, he will lock in a $1 million salary for the 2025 season.
Lamb, 34, hasn't appeared in a regular season major league contest since May 6, 2023. He spent all of 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates' Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.
The Giants are plenty familiar with Lamb, considering he played for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2014 to 2020. He became an everyday player in 2015, then made his first – and only – All-Star appearance in 2017.
Between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Lamb hit .248 with an .843 OPS, racking up 59 home runs, 61 doubles, 196 RBI, 12 stolen bases and a 4.9 WAR in 300 games.
Lamb suffered shoulder and quad injuries in 2018 and 2019, though, limiting him to just 134 games across those two seasons. His production fell off as well, and the Diamondbacks designated Lamb for assignment midway through the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
From there, Lamb bounced around on one-year deals and minor league contracts, getting traded for cash and picked up off waivers along the way. He spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees between 2020 and 2023, although not every team gave him a shot in the majors.
Lamb is a .235 hitter with an .753 OPS in his major league career, averaging 22 home runs, 25 doubles and 77 RBI per 162 games. In the minors, he has hit .296 with an .890 OPS, averaging 23 home runs, 44 doubles and 115 RBI per 162 games.
In 39 career games at Oracle Park, Lamb has hit .310 with three home runs, eight doubles, 13 RBI and a .929 OPS.
Since he can play both corner infield spots – plus both corner outfield spots – Lamb will bring a healthy dose of versatility to the Giants' Spring Training roster. And with starting first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. continuing to come up in trade rumors, perhaps Lamb can actually compete for an MLB gig ahead of Opening Day.
But with top prospect Bryce Eldridge slated to take over at first in the near future, Lamb will really have to prove himself capable at other positions if he wants to stick around in San Francisco long-term.
