Marlins Sign Former Cubs Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. to Minor League Deal
The Miami Marlins officially revealed 24 non-roster invitees to their major league Spring Training camp on Monday, one of whom was outfielder Albert Almora Jr.
There was not a previously-announced minor league contract between Almora and Miami, so it remains to be seen when exactly the deal was agreed upon. Regardless, Almora will be joining the Marlins for Grapefruit League action in February, fighting tooth and nail for an MLB roster spot.
Almora has not appeared in a big league contest since 2022, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He did not play at any level in 2023, then spent 2024 with the Arizona Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate in Reno.
The 30-year-old was born and raised just a few miles from the Marlins' LoanDepot Park, so it makes sense that he will be trying to revive his career so close to home.
Almora turned pro in 2012, when the Chicago Cubs selected him No. 6 overall in the MLB Draft. He was a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball by the time 2013 rolled around, and he eventually made his big league debut in 2016.
The Cubs went on to break their 108-year championship drought that season, with Almora seeing the field in 11 of their 17 playoff games. While he failed to record a hit in his 11 plate appearances that October, Almora scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.
Almora became a consistent contributor for the Cubs soon after, appearing in an average of 138 games a year from 2017 through 2019 all while bringing elite defense to the table.
By the end of 2018, Almora was a .289 career hitter with a .738 OPS, averaging eight home runs, 49 RBI and a 2.1 WAR per 162 games. That production fell off drastically in 2019 and 2020, though, when he he just .230 with 12 home runs, 33 RBI, a .636 OPS and a -0.8 WAR across 158 games.
The Cubs non-tendered Almora in December 2020, paving the way for him to spend the following season with the New York Mets. The Mets ultimately designated Almora for assignment in September 2021.
Almora has hit .293 with nine home runs, 49 doubles, 78 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .766 OPS in the 151 minor league games he has appeared in since then.
It remains to be seen if Almora will be able to cash in on his homecoming and return to the big leagues with the Marlins.
Jesús Sánchez, Kyle Stowers, Griffin Conine, Derek Hill and Dane Myers are the outfielders favored to make Miami's Opening Day roster, with 23-year-old top prospects Jacob Berry and Victor Mesa Jr. also pushing to earn their first MLB promotions. Almora has far more big league experience than any of them, though – especially in center – so he does at least have that going for him.
