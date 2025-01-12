Scott Boras Reportedly Made This Contract Offer to New York Mets For Pete Alonso
In the game of musical chairs at first base, longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso appears to be the one left without a seat.
Alonso, a free agent for the first time, hasn't found the lucrative deal he and his representation have been hoping for. Instead, they've watched Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals), Jake Burger (Rangers), Carlos Santana (Guardians), Cody Bellinger (Yankees), Christian Walker (Astros) and Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks) all find new homes. The Tigers signed Gleyber Torres, moving Colt Keith to first base and knocking them out of Alonso's sweepstakes.
Teams that still need help at first base like the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins are extremely unlikely to meet the high price of Alonso on even a one-year deal. Then, there are still the incumbent Mets, who have the money to pay Alonso anything he wants but don't have the competition that necessitates it.
As a result, Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, has reportedly given the Mets an offer on Alonso's behalf.
Per The Athletic:
Three years, $93.3 million, with deferrals that will lower the deal’s present-day value.
Why $93.3 million? Because a $31.1 million average annual value would set a record for a first baseman, beating Miguel Cabrera’s $31 million AAV in his eight-year, $248 million extension with the Detroit Tigers that ran from 2016 to ’23, his ages 33 to 40 seasons.
The 30-year-old Alonso is one of the most popular and productive Mets players in recent memory, having hit 226 regular season home runs since entering the league in 2019. He is a Rookie of the Year (2019), a four-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion as well.
Alonso is coming off a year in which he hit .240 with a .329 on-base percentage. He hit 34 homers and drove in 88 runs as the Mets advanced all the way to the NLCS.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.