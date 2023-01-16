Scott Boras: Tampa Bay Rays 'Had Strong Interest' in Brandon Nimmo

According to agent Scott Boras, outfielder Brandon Nimmo had 'five or six' teams that pursued the free agent, Boras told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. According to Boras, the Tampa Bay Rays 'had strong interest' in Nimmo.

Nimmo inked an eight-year, $162 million contract to return to the Mets, despite having played 150 or more games in a season just once in his seven-year Major League career. Nimmo played 151 games in 2022 and 140 games in 2018. The next-highest total of games he has played in a season? 92, a mark he reached in 2021.

An eight-year, $162 million deal would have been the Rays' largest free agent contract in franchise history by a considerable margin. Earlier this winter, the club shelled out its largest free agent deal in franchise history to Zach Eflin, who received three years and $40 million. Eflin was offered the same deal by the Boston Red Sox, but chose to pitch in his home state of Florida, where there is no state income tax.

The Rays have had an otherwise quiet offseason. They have one of the youngest rosters in the league, and hope to improve in 2023 with age, maturity and development, as well as having a healthier season than they did in 2022.

The Rays said goodbye to first baseman Ji-Man Choi and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal to patrol center for the division rival Toronto Blue Jays. Choi was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first week of the offseason.

