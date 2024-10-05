Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays Finally Complete Last Piece to Major Trade
Back in July, the Seattle Mariners acquired star outfielder Randy Arozarena in a deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mariners sent out prospects Brody Hopkins and Aidan Smith to Tampa Bay, but they also needed to finish the deal with a "Player to Be Named Later."
On Friday, we learned that pitcher Ty Cummings was that final piece to the deal, completing the transaction.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Roster move:
Minor league RHP Ty Cummings has been sent to Tampa Bay as the player to be named later to complete the July 26 trade in which OF Randy Arozarena was acquired from the Rays in exchange for minor league RHP Brody Hopkins & minor league OF Aidan Smith.
Cummings is a 21-year-old righty who was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft out of Campbell University. He is not currently ranked among the Top 30 prospects in the Rays system, according to MLB Pipeline.
Cummings pitched this season for the Everett Aquasox, who are the High-A affiliate of the Mariners. It was his first season in professional baseball after being drafted. Cummings started 25 games for the AquaSox, going 4-5 with a 4.17 ERA. He struck out 124 batters in 116.2 innings, giving him the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that teams like the Rays covet.
From the Mariners perspective, they have to hope that Cummings is far enough away from the big leagues that he won't really burn them. They've also done a good job at developing pitching so they can likely afford to lose one interesting arm and then find another one afterwards.
For the Rays, you can never have enough pitching, and they'll hope to uncover another diamond in the rough.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.