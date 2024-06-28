Seattle Mariners Make Awesome Post on "X" After Lakers Draft Bronny James
The biggest story in sports on Thursday was the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James, the son of superstar LeBron James, in the second round of the NBA Draft.
LeBron and Bronny will become the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history. After that pick was made, the Seattle Mariners put out an awesome post on "X," seeing as how the organization knows something about father's and son's playing together.
Like father, like son.
Enjoy this special moment, @KingJames and Bronny James.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016.
Griffey Sr. was a 19-year veteran who played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Mariners. In 1990, when Griffey Jr. was in his first full season in the big leagues, the duo hit back-to-back home runs in one of the most iconic moments in baseball history. Griffey Sr. played 21 games with the Mariners in 1990 and 30 more in 1991. That was the end of his big league career.
While Senior didn't have the career that Junior did, to play 19 years is an incredible accomplishment. He hit 152 career homers and drove in 859 runs. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Reds.
We'll see if LeBron and Bronny can duplicate any of the Griffey's magic in 2024-2025.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's big trade acquisition ready for another massive step on Friday
2) The Kingdome saw its last baseball game 25 years ago Thursday