Mariners' Trade Acquisition Set For Another Big Step in Injury Recovery
Seattle Mariners' reliever Gregory Santos has one more big step to take before he (hopefully) heads out on a rehab assignment.
Santos, the hard-throwing reliever acquired from the Chicago White Sox this past offseason, will throw another live batting practice session on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
That report came from MLB.com:
The righty could be nearing a Minor League rehab assignment if all goes well with his second live batting practice, which is scheduled for Friday, when the Mariners open a nine-game homestand.
Santos threw his first live batting practice session last weekend in Miami and the reports were solid. He's been out since early in spring training with a lat issue, so the rehab assignment should be significant. All along, the Mariners have said they hoped that Santos would be ready to join the group in July and that seems plausible - if he keeps reporting no setbacks.
He'll have several boxes to check on his rehab assignment, namely throwing a full inning, feeling no soreness the day after throwing, throwing back-to-back days and more. It would be understandable if he began his rehab at Single-A Everett before moving to Triple-A Tacoma, as those two locations are closer to Seattle.
If and when Santos joins the Mariners, he should pair with Andres Munoz to make a solid back-end of the bullpen. That duo was supposed to also pair with Matt Brash, but Brash is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Mariners will play the Twins on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
