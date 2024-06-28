Seattle Mariners Closed Out the Kingdome in Style 25 Years Ago Today
It's hard to believe that 25 years ago today (June 27), the Seattle Mariners played the final game in the history of the Kingdome.
The Mariners, who shared the venue with the Seattle Seahawks, began play at the Kingdome in 1977 and stayed there until the middle of the 1999 season. At that time, Safeco Field opened and was eventually renamed T-Mobile Park.
The popular "X" users Mariners ON Tap provided the highlight footage from that game against the Texas Rangers, which included a Ken Griffey Jr. home run and a Ken Griffey Jr. home run robbery.
The Mariners won that game 5-2 and there truly was no more fitting way to close out the Kingdome's tenure than with some trademark Junior theatrics.
Also in that lineup for the M's? Alex Rodriguez, who went 1-for-4, Edgar Martinez, who went 1-for-4 and Dan Wilson, who went 1-for-4.
Freddy Garcia, who has been acquired in the 1998 season in the trade that sent Randy Johnson to Houston, went 5.0 innings to get the win. Ironically enough, Aaron Sele, who represented the Mariners in the All-Star Game in 2001, got the loss for Texas. Former Mariners' infielder Mark McLemore also played in that game for Texas. He became a huge part of the M's roster in both the 2000 and 2001 playoff seasons.
T-Mobile Park is still one of the most beautiful stadiums in baseball, even at 25 years old, but there was nothing quite like going to the Kingdome. If you were there, you remember the fireworks, the winding ramps and big blue beanbag out at the center field wall.
Happy anniversary to the original home of the M's!
