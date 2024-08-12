Seattle Mariners Prospect Records First Career Strikeouts in Major League Debut
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets on Sunday night, 12-1, at T-Mobile Park. It was the first 'Sunday Night Baseball' game in Seattle since 2004 and the M's didn't disappoint, completing a three-game sweep of New York to finish out a 6-3 homestand.
With the win, Seattle is now 63-56. Because the Houston Astros also earned a sweep in their series against the Boston Red Sox, the two teams remain in a virtual tie in the American League West.
While the focus in Seattle's win will be on the offensive outburst (two home runs from Cal Raleigh) and on the starting pitching (another quality start for Luis Castillo), the major league debut of rookie Troy Taylor shouldn't be ignored.
Just called up from Double-A Arkansas, Taylor will hopefully provide another power arm for the M's in the bullpen. In one inning of work on Sunday, he allowed one walk and struck out two, flashing upper 90s velocity and a good breaking ball.
Taylor is currently ranked the No. 23 prospect in the M's organization, per MLB.com. He was a 12th-round draft pick in 2022.
In 40 appearances this year between Single-A Everett and Arkansas, he went 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA. He struck out 45 batters in 42.1 innings and allowed just a .149 opponents batting average.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Detroit for a rematch series with the Tigers. Detroit just took of three from the Mariners this past week and the M's will look to return the favor.
