Julio Rodriguez Made the Shiftiest Move on the Base Path to Score for Mariners
Julio Rodriguez showed off some incredible baserunning awareness during the Seattle Mariners' clash against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
The Mariners outfielder was attempting to get a head start by taking off from second base on a hit-and-run with J.P. Crawford at the plate. Crawford proceeded to lace a ground ball directly at Rodriguez, who had no choice but to dive headfirst underneath the ball in order to get out of its path.
He nimbly avoided the ball, and despite having entered a full slide, was able to get back to his feet, round third base and score a run to extend Seattle's lead to 7–3.
Have a look at the shifty baserunning from Rodriguez:
Had the ball hit Rodriguez, he would've been ruled out to due interference. Fortunately, he avoided such a situation by hitting the deck and deftly maneuvering out of the way of the ball. By the time the ball trickled into left field, Rodriguez was already back on his feet and heading toward home plate.