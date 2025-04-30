Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays' Right-Hander Has Historically Tough Outing as Team Continues Slide

The Blue Jays, who were 12-8 through 20 games, have lost eight of their nine to fall into fourth place in the American League East. They were beaten by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, as Bowden Francis was on the wrong side of pitching history.

Brady Farkas

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis (44) pitches to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rogers Centre on April 29.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis (44) pitches to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rogers Centre on April 29. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays were beaten 10-2 by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre, falling to 13-16 on the season.

The Jays have now lost eight of their last nine, sliding to fourth place in the American League East. In this loss, starting pitcher Bowden Francis lasted just three innings. He gave up seven earned runs on eight hits, and struck out just one. He surrendered five home runs, dropping his season record to 2-4 and raising his ERA to 5.28.

He also paired with Kyle Gibson of the Baltimore Orioles to make some unfortunate baseball history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:

This is only the 3rd time in MLB history multiple pitchers have allowed 5 HR on the same day:

Tonight: Kyle Gibson & Bowden Francis

Aug. 12, 2011: CC Sabathia & Carlos Zambrano

Sept. 21, 1996; Jeff D’Amico & Dave Telgheder

The 29-year-old Francis had a fantastic season in 2024, going 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 27 games, so the hope is that he's able to recapture that form, but it's been a struggle through six starts.

A former seventh-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, Francis is now in his fourth major-league season, all with Toronto.

The Jays and Red Sox will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Toronto has not announced a starter as of this posting, while Boston will go with right-hander Lucas Giolito.

It will be his first start since 2023 after missing last season with Tommy John surgery, and the start of this year with a hamstring issue.

Related MLB Stories

OHTANI HOMERS AGAIN: Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Tuesday off Sandy Alcantara, marking yet another high-velocity homer. Ohtani, 30, continues to move up an impressive list in Statcast-Era history. CLICK HERE:

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros is doing things not seen since Dallas Keuchel in 2015, the same year that Keuchel won the Cy Young. CLICK HERE:

TARIK the TERRIFIC: Tarik Skubal threw a gem that has rarely been replicated in team history for the Tigers over the weekend. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History