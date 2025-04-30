Toronto Blue Jays' Right-Hander Has Historically Tough Outing as Team Continues Slide
The Toronto Blue Jays were beaten 10-2 by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre, falling to 13-16 on the season.
The Jays have now lost eight of their last nine, sliding to fourth place in the American League East. In this loss, starting pitcher Bowden Francis lasted just three innings. He gave up seven earned runs on eight hits, and struck out just one. He surrendered five home runs, dropping his season record to 2-4 and raising his ERA to 5.28.
He also paired with Kyle Gibson of the Baltimore Orioles to make some unfortunate baseball history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
This is only the 3rd time in MLB history multiple pitchers have allowed 5 HR on the same day:
Tonight: Kyle Gibson & Bowden Francis
Aug. 12, 2011: CC Sabathia & Carlos Zambrano
Sept. 21, 1996; Jeff D’Amico & Dave Telgheder
The 29-year-old Francis had a fantastic season in 2024, going 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 27 games, so the hope is that he's able to recapture that form, but it's been a struggle through six starts.
A former seventh-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers, Francis is now in his fourth major-league season, all with Toronto.
The Jays and Red Sox will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Toronto has not announced a starter as of this posting, while Boston will go with right-hander Lucas Giolito.
It will be his first start since 2023 after missing last season with Tommy John surgery, and the start of this year with a hamstring issue.
