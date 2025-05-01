Mike Trout Provides Injury Update After Exiting Angels Game Early
MLB fans were left holding their breath after Mike Trout exited the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Seattle Mariners with an injury, seemingly stemming from the outfielder trying to run out a ground ball during the third inning on Wednesday.
Although Trout did return to the field after the incident, he was replaced in the lineup by Jo Adell and did not take another at bat.
After the game, Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters that Trout had felt some soreness in his knee when he stepped on first base and the team removed him from the game as a precaution. Trout then told reporters that the knee is already feeling better, and that he's hoping to suit up for Thursday's game, per Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group.
Here's a look at the play in which the injury occurred:
Injuries have been an issue for Trout during the latter half of his career. Last season, Trout played in just 29 games after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was placed on the IL for that injury exactly one year ago today, so to see him dealing with some knee soreness was a major concern for fans. Since 2020, Trout has played in more than 82 games in a season just once.
Fortunately, it seems as if Trout and the Halos dodged a bullet when it comes to the health of his knee this time, as removing him from the game appears to have been nothing more than a precautionary measure.