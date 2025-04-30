New York Yankees' Lineup Joins Exclusive List With Historic Start to Season
The New York Yankees are sitting atop the American League standings through one month of the 2025 season, riding some historically dominant offensive numbers to the No. 1 spot.
New York blasted six home runs in their 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday – including three in their first three at-bats – on top of their four doubles and four walks. Through 30 games, the Yankees are 18-12 with 51 home runs, 56 doubles, 119 walks and 22 stolen bases.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, the Yankees are one of three teams ever to record at least 50 home runs, 55 doubles, 20 stolen bases and 115 walks in the first 30 games of a season.
The 2019 Seattle Mariners and 1997 Cleveland Indians were the only teams to achieve the feat before this year's Yankees. While those Mariners went on to finish dead last in the AL West, that Cleveland team won the AL pennant and made it all the way to Game 7 of the 1997 World Series.
Aaron Judge is leading the way for the Yankees with his 1.235 OPS and 2.7 WAR, but he isn't alone in putting up big numbers.
Ben Rice has a .998 OPS, which is only narrowly behind Trent Grisham and his 1.030 OPS. Paul Goldschmidt is batting .363, while Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .291. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe have already surpassed 1.0 WARs alongside Judge, Rice and Grisham.
New York will look to add to those gaudy numbers in Wednesday's finale against the Orioles. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Aaron Judge blasted another home run to open up the Yankees' blowout win over the Orioles, all while keeping his batting average well above .400.
Kiké Hernández came off the bench as a first baseman before closing out the Dodgers' one-sided win over the Marlins with a scoreless ninth inning.
The Dodgers, Yankees and Rangers all won by at least 12 runs on Tuesday, joining forces to tie a wild modern era MLB record.
