Seattle Mariners All-Star Joins Felix Hernandez in Team History with Latest Gem
The Seattle Mariners moved to 62-56 on the season with another victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night. The M's won 4-0, registering their second shutout in as many games against New York.
Because of the win, the Mariners are still in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Logan Gilbert was the story once again for Seattle, as he dominated by throwing 7.0 shutout innings. An All-Star this year, Gilbert has asserted himself as one of the top pitchers in the American League. He seems likely to receive Cy Young votes at the end of the year as well.
With another stellar performance, Gilbert is now 7-8 on the season. He has a 2.91 ERA and has posted 19 quality starts in 24 attempts this year. He has also joined Mariners Hall of Famer Felix Hernandez in team history, according to @MarinersPR:
Logan Gilbert has 5 starts of 7.0+ scoreless IP this season, MOST in @MLB.
Gilbert's 5 outings of 7.0+ scoreless IP are most by a @Mariners pitcher in a season since Félix Hernández (5) in 2015.
Considering that Hernandez and Randy Johnson are the top two pitchers in Mariners history, that's a heck of an accomplishment for Gilbert. And the team has needed every bit of his brilliance this year, as the offense has been suspect much of the season.
The Mariners will go for a sweep of the Mets on Sunday night as the two battle on "Sunday Night Baseball." Luis Castillo pitches for the Mariners while Luis Severino goes on the other side.
First pitch is 4:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series loss against the Detroit Tigers, Mitch Haniger's final at-bat and the continued conversation about the future of Scott Servais. Patrick Dubuque, the leader of Baseball Prospectus, joins the show as well. CLICK HERE:
SHUTOUT STREAK: The Mariners have thrown back-to-back shutouts this weekend. How rare is that? CLICK HERE:
JAMMIN WITH JP: JP Crawford may not be playing right now, but he's still making memories for young fans at the ballpark. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: