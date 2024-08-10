Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford Goes Viral For Heartwarming Moment with Fan on Friday
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 6-0 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. And while there were plenty of high points, including a home run from rookie Ryan Bliss, one of the best moments came from a guy not on the field in the form of JP Crawford.
Crawford, who is out with an injury that could sideline him until September, went viral for making a trade with a fan in the crowd.
The @MLB account on "X" caught Crawford trading a baseball for some cotton candy. No report on if the ball was signed, but Crawford undoubtedly created a memory for the young fan.
While we so often focus just on the games and the results, it's nice to be reminded that baseball is a game and that these athletes often do create lasting memories and lifelong fans. That's kind of what it's all about.
Hopefully Crawford will get back to making memories on the field soon, too. He is out with a broken finger that was suffered in late July as the result of a hit by pitch. The M's could use his eye at the plate and his defense at shortstop as they try to chase down the first American League West title for Seattle since 2001.
The Mariners will be back in action against the Mets on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT. All-Star Logan Gilbert will battle against left-handed starter Sean Manaea, who is coming off back-to-back double-digit strikeout games for New York.
