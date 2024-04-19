Pair of Seattle Mariners Relievers Make Solid Progress on Comeback Trail
The Seattle Mariners are getting close to getting back relievers Cody Bolton and Collin Snider. Both made appearances on Thursday with Triple-A Tacoma and shouldn't need long until activation.
The following updates come from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal:
First, on Bolton:
Bolton (illness) fired a scoreless relief inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Thursday, issuing a walk and recording two strikeouts.
ANALYSIS
Bolton jumped into game action for the first time since April 5 and was exceedingly sharp, firing 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes. The right-hander appears to be over his recent bout with kidney stones, and given his success Thursday, he could well be activated when first eligible Sunday as previously suggested by general manager Justin Hollander.
Bolton is 25 years old and made his Major League debut in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now, on Snider:
Snider (knee) allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in a rehab relief appearance for Triple-A Tacoma against Las Vegas on Thursday. He struck out two.
ANALYSIS
Snider landed 13 of 19 pitches for strikes in his first time on a mound since taking a comebacker to his left knee against the Brewers on April 7. His ability to get through one frame with seemingly no setbacks likely leaves him poised to make just one more rehab appearance before potentially being activated when first eligible Tuesday.
Snider is 28-years-old and is appearing in his third major league season with the Royals and Mariners.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 9-10 overall. They'll take on the Colorado Rockies.
