Second Base Battle is Still Biggest Positional Battle For Boston Red Sox, Per Insider
Thus far, much of the attention at Boston Red Sox spring training has centered on the third base decision for manager Alex Cora. Cora, who led the Red Sox to a World Series in 2018, could go with the incumbent Rafael Devers, or he could go with Alex Bregman, who signed a three-year deal this offseason.
However, the real battle in camp is actually what happens at second base, according to Insiders at MLB.com.
Alex Bregman is slated to play second, if the Red Sox decide to keep Rafael Devers at third base. If manager Alex Cora decides to switch Bregman to the hot corner and make Devers the team’s designated hitter, the battle for the second base job will be between top prospect Kristian Campbell (No. 7 overall according to MLB Pipeline), Vaughn Grissom (injury plagued year in 2024 after being traded for Chris Sale) and David Hamilton
This really comes down to this: Can either of the guys with prospect pedigree (Campbell or Grissom) earn the second base job? If the Sox want to give Campbell or Grissom the opportunity, then that forces the third base issue. If neither guy is ready, then Bregman can start at second and Devers can play third, which is clearly what will make him happiest.
Thus far, the 22-year-old Campbell has struggled in spring. He enters play on Monday at 4-for-26 (.154) with no homers, no RBI and no stolen bases. He's posted a .290 on-base percentage.
Grissom is hitting .227 with two RBI.
The Red Sox will continue Grapefruit League play for the next two-plus weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Texas Rangers.
Boston finished 81-81 last year, good enough for third place in the American League East.
