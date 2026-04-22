Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

Shohei Ohtani takes the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to get back on track against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

The Giants upset Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a 3-1 win in the series opener, handing the Dodgers their third loss in the last four games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Giants on Wednesday, April 22.

Dodgers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Giants +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline

Dodgers -207

Giants +169

Total

8.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.50 ERA)

Giants: Tyler Mahle (0-3, 7.23 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, NBCSBA

Dodgers record: 16-7

Giants record: 10-13

Dodgers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-150)

Shohei Ohtani has been nearly untouchable on the mound so far this season. He’s allowed just two runs (one earned) on seven hits across 18 innings in three starts.

Ohtani made one appearance against the Giants last season, allowing one hit on 36 pitches in three innings. He should silence the Giants bats again tonight, and honestly, is worth a look in the NL Cy Young Award market as well.

Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

With a pitching matchup of Ohtani vs. Mahle, I don’t think this line is nearly high enough for the Dodgers.

Mahle allowed 8 runs on 8 hits in 4 innings last time out, and also got roughed up by the Mets for 5 runs on 8 hits earlier this month.

The Dodgers will flex their muscles and get back on track in a big way tonight.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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