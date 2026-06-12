Shohei Ohtani Injury Ripple Effects on Dodgers, NL Race for No. 1 Spot

There was a serious scare across the baseball world on Thursday as two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani was forced to exit the Los Angeles Dodgers' contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates with what the club called "left knee inflammation."

Naturally, with Ohtani leaving the game, the immediate reaction turned to how it would impact the National League in general if he were to miss time. Obviously, it would have a big impact. Ohtani is the No. 1 overall player in baseball and is red-hot at the plate and on the mound right now. The Dodgers go as Ohtani does. Los Angeles is missing a handful of other stars right now, including Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Edwin Díaz, and Teoscar Hernández, among others. Still, the Dodgers have gotten through in large part because of Ohtani. But if he were to miss any time, the entire National League landscape would shift, and the Milwaukee Brewers arguably would be the No. 1 overall team in the NL.

After the game on Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave Los Angeles fans a chance to let out a sigh of relief and noted that his level of concern was "not high" and that he expects Ohtani in the lineup on Friday, as shared by Jack Harris of the California Post.

Shohei Ohtani Injury Update And League Impact

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Dave Roberts said his level of concern with Shohei Ohtani’s injury is 'not high' and that he feels good about Ohtani being back in the lineup tomorrow," Harris wrote.

This is certainly the best-case scenario for the two-way superstar. Whether you're a Dodgers fan or not, baseball needs Ohtani at his best. There isn't a player out there who drives fans to pay attention to the game more than the Los Angeles star. That's just how it is. There isn't a player out there who can do what Ohtani can right now, or in the history of the game. He's a true unicorn.

If Ohtani had to miss time, all of a sudden the Dodgers would've been very vulnerable in the National League. The Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League. The Brewers are just 1 1/2 games behind and certainly would catch them if Ohtani were on the shelf. The Dodgers are 1 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League. It would be hard to close the gap without Ohtani. With Ohtani seemingly alright and Ronald Acuña Jr. out, Los Angeles actually should be able to catch Atlanta.

The National League is open right now. With Ohtani alright, Los Angeles should be able to make a run for the top spot.