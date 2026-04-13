Shohei Ohtani Is Doing Something MLB May Never See Again

If you're a Major League Baseball fan, you need to pay attention to what Shohei Ohtani is doing on a nightly basis for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now.

If you have the opportunity to do so, you should be tuning into every game for Los Angeles at this point because he's continuing to find a way to seemingly do the impossible each night.

Throughout the season to this point, we've been following along as he has led the league both in on-base streak as well as his streak of consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. MLB's Sarah Langs has been consistently reporting the totals throughout the campaign to this point. Another update dropped on Sunday and it's just getting ridiculous. Ohtani is leading the league with a 46-game on-base streak and is leading starters with a 28 2/3 innings streak without an earned run allowed.

"Shohei Ohtani currently has: The longest active on-base streak in MLB (46 games)," Langs wrote. "The longest active streak of consecutive innings pitched without allowing an earned run among SP in MLB (28 2/3 IP, h/t Elias Sports)."

The Dodgers Are Lucky To Have Shohei Ohtani

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo homerun during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

That's just absurd. To lead the league in either category is impressive. But, both? That's unheard of. Plus, he snapped Ichiro Suzuki's record for the longest on-base streak for a Japanese-born player in the process.

In 15 games, he has slashed .286/.425/.571 with five homers, 10 RBIs and 13 walks. That's a pace of 54 homers in 162 games, which isn't far off from what he's done over the last few years. He had 55 homers in 2025 and 54 homers in 2024. What's different is his pitching. He has made two starts this season and hasn't allowed an earned run in 12 innings pitched while striking out eight batters.

Ohtani is scheduled to make his next start on Wednesday against the New York Mets as he tries to extend his pitching streak.

There has never been a player in big league history doing this before Ohtani. We're in the year 2026 when guys are throwing harder and hitting further and yet Ohtani is one of the best in both categories. It shouldn't be possible. Think of all of the work these guys have to put in to find success. And that's just to do one thing, whether that is hitting or pitching. Ohtani is in his ninth big league season and somehow is getting better. Offensively, this is who he has been. From a pitching perspective, he looks like a legit No. 1 ace and could compete for the Cy Young Award.

Baseball fans need to find a way to watch him in action each night or catch a Dodgers game because what he's doing right now is absurd and we may never see it again.