Shohei Ohtani Reacts to Making First World Series with Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets 10-5 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
With the win, the Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the first time since 2020. The Mets season is over, but what a great run it was. New York was more than 10 games under .500 back in early June before putting together an incredible three-month stretch of play.
In what will be an incredible showcase for baseball, the Dodgers will meet the New York Yankees in the World Series, set to begin on Friday night.
This matchup will feature teams from the sports biggest markets and will also pit the game's two best home run hitters against each other in Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) and Aaron Judge (Yankees).
It will be the first trip to the World Series for either player. After the NLCS clincher on Sunday, Ohtani reacted to the feat in an interview with Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.
Ohtani said that the World Series is the place he's dreamt of playing for his entire life.
While Ohtani has never played in the World Series before, he does have big-game experience under his belt. He's now won two playoff rounds and also led Japan to a World Baseball Classic title back in 2023.
He went 2-for-4 on Sunday night with an RBI and two runs scored. In the regular season, Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases. He is the first player ever to go 50/50 in a season.
