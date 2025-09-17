Shohei Ohtani Report Will Boost Dodgers’ World Series Odds
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren't in the position that you'd likely expect from them right now.
Los Angeles is in first place in the National League West with an 84-67 record. For most teams, they'd be happy about that. But, the Dodgers have higher expectations than any other team in baseball. They are the reigning World Series champions, but injuries have played a massive role on the season. The Dodgers aren't at full strength right now and the bullpen also isn't in the best place. The Dodgers actually have the 20th-ranked bullpen ERA right now at 4.30.
It sounds like they could get a boost in the near future, though. NBC Los Angeles' Michael J. Duarte reported that there have been internal conversations about Shohei Ohtani getting some time in the outfield and moving over to a bullpen role.
What will the Dodgers do?
"Shohei Ohtani told Japanese media tonight that he's been having internal conversations with the organization about possibly playing the outfield in order to be used in relief," Duarte said.
This arguably would be massive for the Dodgers' chances of winning the World Series once again. Los Angeles is going to head back to the playoffs again. The Dodgers haven't had as good of a season as they hoped to have and the bullpen is the team's biggest weakness. If the rotation is healthy enough to warrant moving Ohtani to the bullpen, that immediatley fixes that issue.
The regular season doesn't necessarily matter once the playoffs get here. The Dodgers' bullpen has been a weakness. But, if Ohtani is in the mix during the run, it would immediately become significantly better. It also has been shared that Rōki Sasaki may be "open" to a relief role.
The bullpen needs to be addressed. Take a look at the Philadelphia Phillies. The bullpen is why the Phillies were knocked out of the playoffs early last year. If it is bad enough, it is the difference between a deep run and a long offseason. This report about Ohtani should be music to the Dodgers' ears.
More MLB: MLB World Reacts To Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani No-Hitter Decision