Shohei Ohtani Set to Take Massive Step in Injury Recovery as He Returns to Mound
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is set to take a massive step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery this weekend, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Shohei Ohtani said he’s expecting to throw his first bullpen this weekend. Has been throwing all his pitches — including, as of today, his sweeper — on flat ground.
Ohtani also hit on the field today.
To see Ohtani on an official mound will represent a major milestone, as he hasn't pitched in a game since the end of the 2023 season for the Los Angeles Angels.
The Dodgers promoted a video of Ohtani pitching on a turf mound earlier this week, so this official bullpen must represent him actually throwing on a dirt mound in a true baseball environment.
Manager Dave Roberts has said on multiple occasions that Ohtani is not expected to pitch in a game until May, so they are clearly going to take it slow with him at spring training. He's not expected to pitch in Cactus League games.
Ohtani had one of the best seasons we've ever seen at the plate in 2024, hitting 54 homers and stealing 59 bases.
In addition to his record-setting speed and power, the 30-year-old hit .310 en route to capturing his third MVP Award. It was his first MVP Award in the National League, as he became the second player (Frank Robinson) to win the MVP Award in both leagues.
When Ohtani returns back to the mound, he won't be able to keep up the same offensive workload, so that season will likely stand out as the greatest offensive season we'll see from him. He'll join Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell in the starting rotation, giving the Dodgers an even better roster than they had in 2024.
They've also signed dynamite relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.
Related MLB Stories
RED SOX SIGN BREGMAN: After an offseason worth of conjecture, Alex Bregman finally has his new home in Boston. CLICK HERE:
NO RESTRICTIONS: Shane McClanahan is back for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he says he has no restrictions coming off TJ surgery. CLICK HERE:
CLOSING TIME: On the first day of spring training, Giants manager Bob Melvin made a major announcement about his bullpen. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.