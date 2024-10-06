WATCH: Shohei Ohtani Ties Up Game 1 of National League Divisional Series
Entering Saturday, Shohei Ohtani had yet to play a postseason game in his career.
Despite being seven years into his career, owning two American League MVPs and being the de facto face of baseball, a National League Divisional Series game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday was his first appearance in the playoffs.
And the first-year Dodger and likely 2024 NL MVP made the most of it.
With the Padres leading 3-0 in the bottom of the second and two runners on, Ohtani, who founded the 50-home run, 50-steal club this season, hit a three-run home run to tie the game at 3-3 through two innings.
There was a no doubt that the ball was leaving the yard coming off Ohtani's bat. The Los Angeles home crowd immediately erupted at the 372-foot, 111.8 MPH shot and Ohtani was also noticeably excited.
Just a moment after the hit connected, Ohtani tossed his bat to the Dodgers dugout and screamed in excitement as he started to round the based while fans tussled in the stands over the two-time MVP's first playoff home run.
But the potent San Diego lineup wasn't conent with giving up the momentum to their Los Angeles rivals.
The Padres' four-time All-Star shortstop and two-time World Series champion Xander Bogaerts hit a two-RBI double in the top of the third to give San Diego a 5-3 lead.
The two California-based teams have put together some of the most competitive intra-division games this season with 8-of-13 being decided by three runs or less.
And it seems like this NLDS isn't going to be any different.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.