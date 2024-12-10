Shohei Ohtani Unlikely to Pitch as Los Angeles Dodgers Open Up 2025 Season in Japan
In what will be a special moment for baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up the 2025 season in Japan as part of the "Tokyo Series."
The Dodgers will play two games against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19. Given the Japanese connection on both teams, the fanfare and anticipation should be incredible and a shining moment for the sport internationally. Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will represent the Dodgers while Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga will play for the Cubs.
Free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki could also sign with the Dodgers, giving them another Japanese link.
However, as fun as the series will be, it doesn't look as if Ohtani will be taking the ball on the mound in that time.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who spoke with manager Dave Roberts:
“Very unlikely,’’ Roberts said when asked if Ohtani could possibly pitch in Tokyo. “I just don't see us starting the clock in March to then think that we would keep that continuously going through October. Then, that would call for a break or reprieve in the middle of the season, so I don't know.
“I still think unlikely.’’
Frankly, none of this is surprising. Ohtani was already rehabbing from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of the 2023 season. It is a certainty that he is going to have a monitored workload. Secondly, Ohtani also suffered a partially torn labrum during the World Series. While the labrum issue is in his non-throwing arm, the down time this offseason could set back the rehab from the Tommy John surgery, also delaying his return to the mound.
If and when Ohtani returns to the Dodgers rotation, he'll join a stacked group with Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.
As a pitcher, he's 38-19 lifetime with a 3.01 ERA. He's struck out 608 batters in 481.2 innings. He's made 86 starts, all for the Los Angeles Angels.
