Shohei Ohtani's 50th Home Run Ball Could Sell For $5 Million on Tuesday
According to a report from Darren Rovell of CLICT, the 50th home run ball off the bat of Shohei Ohtani could sell for more than $5 million at auction on Tuesday.
From Rovell:
With the 50th home run ball closing Tuesday at Goldin, the current bid, including buyer's premium, stands at $2.44 million...
Now, take the timing of Ohtani — only 33 days from highlight to auction — and what he has done in between. Add the international focus and social media. Forget the actual value of the ball. The publicity value of being the owner of this ball is easily north of $100 million....
The buyer could easily be a top Japanese company, such as Toyota, Mitsubishi, Hitachi or Sony. I also wouldn't count out New Balance, a private company making money hand over fist, and has Ohtani as its endorser. For these companies, $5 million is a daily rounding error.
Ohtani became the first player in baseball history to ever record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, ending the year with 54 blasts and 59 steals. It's one of the greatest statistical seasons in baseball history and one that will assuredly lead him to his third MVP Award in four years.
Furthermore, to Rovell's point, Ohtani has increased his relevance since the ball was hit, leading the Dodgers to the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs and a berth in the World Series, which begins on Friday.
The Dodgers will meet the Yankees in the World Series, making it a matchup of two of the oldest and most successful franchises in the entire sport.
First pitch on Friday is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.