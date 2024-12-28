Ceddanne Rafaela Among Trio of Boston Red Sox Rookies to Change Jersey Numbers
Any Boston Red Sox fan who got a Ceddanne Rafaela jersey for Christmas may have to ask Santa Clause for a replacement.
Rafaela was one of three Red Sox players who officially changed jersey numbers on Friday, along with infielders David Hamilton and Nick Sogard. The trio of rookies' number changes were revealed on the team's transaction log.
When he made his MLB debut in August 2023, Rafaela wore No. 43, and he held onto that number all through 2024. Moving forward, he will instead wear No. 3.
The Red Sox signed Rafaela to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension in April. The deal included a $16 million team option for 2032, so Boston has control of the up-and-comer through the end of the 2032 season.
Rafaela hit .246 with a .664 OPS as a rookie this past season, racking up 15 home runs, 75 RBI, 19 stolen bases and a 2.8 WAR in 152 games. He also logged 87 appearances in center field and 82 at shortstop, becoming the first rookie in MLB's modern era to hit both of those benchmarks.
Reese McGuire had worn No. 3 for the Red Sox since he arrived in 2022 until he got designated for assignment in July 2024. Infielder Jonathan Araúz wore it in 2021 and 2022, José Peraza donned it in 2020 and Sandy León wore from 2015 to 2019, preceded by David Ross in 2013 and 2014.
Hall of Fame first baseman Jimmie Foxx wore it from 1936 to 1942.
Hamilton is changing his jersey from No. 70 to No. 17, while Sogard is changing his jersey from No. 75 to No. 20.
