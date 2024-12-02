Should the Toronto Blue Jays Go After Cody Bellinger in a Trade?
It's well-known at this point that the Chicago Cubs will listen to trade offers for outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.
On Sunday, the popular MLBTradeRumors site listed the Toronto Blue Jays as one of the "best matches" in a possible deal for Bellinger.
After taking 24 hours to examine the possibility, we think that the Blue Jays should go after Bellinger, for a few different reasons.
First and foremost, Bellinger fits positionally. The team is in need of an outfielder, which is part of the reason that they've been so heavily connected to Juan Soto. Bellinger is a solid outfielder and would give the Jays a trio of Bellinger, gold glove winner Daulton Varsho and George Springer. Bellinger is a former gold glover himself.
Furthermore, Bellinger can play first base on days that the team wants to spell Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or put him at designated hitter.
Next, going after Bellinger makes sense financially. He's signed for $27.5 million in 2025 and has a player option for 2026. He could end up just being a one-year rental player, but at the most, they'd have him for two years, which would allow the financial flexibility to sign either Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Bo Bichette long-term, potentially both.
Finally, the deal makes sense just because of Bellinger's upside. A former MVP, he's got four separate seasons of 25 homers or more. He hit 26 homers back in 2023 and is a potential 20/20 threat for as long as they'd have him. Adding him to the middle of the order would allow the Blue Jays to be more competitive in 2025.
However, it should be noted that the Jays do not have a particularly strong farm system and other teams would be able to present better offers to the Cubs.
That said, it shouldn't prevent the Jays from trying. If they miss out on Soto, acquiring Bellinger (and a front line pitcher) makes a lot of sense.
