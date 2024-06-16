Snoop Dogg Goes Viral For Hilarious Broadcasting of Brewers-Reds Game
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon 3-1. With the win, the first-place Brewers moved to an impressive 41-29 on the season. The Reds are now 34-36 on the year and continue to try to creep back toward .500.
In the win, all the offense for the Brewers came off a three-run homer from Joey Ortiz, who was acquired this offseason in the trade that sent Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. It was his sixth of the year.
As exciting as the game was on the field, perhaps the most exciting part of the afternoon came in the broadcast booth as legendary rapper Snoop Dogg joined the Brewers' television broadcast crew.
Snoop once went viral for his hockey broadcasting prowess and the same thing is now happening with baseball. The Brewers posted an abridged version of his inning on their social media channels, but it was complete with Snoop making rhymes about players and rooting for the home team, in addition to being completely wowed by the arm of Elly De La Cruz.
MLB.com had more information about Snoop's visit and why he was in town:
On “The Next Episode” for Snoop Dogg, the iconic hip-hop artist and actor made a surprise appearance at the Brewers’ American Family Field.
Before performing at Milwaukee’s Potawatomi Casino Hotel on Saturday night, Snoop Dogg made the rounds at the home of the Brewers before and during their 3-1 win over the Reds. He FaceTimed with 90-year-old fan Bob Uecker. He signed a pair of shoes for fellow Skechers enthusiast Wade Miley. He made the rounds in the Brewers' clubhouse, threw a ceremonial first pitch that drew a standing ovation from the surprised crowd of 38,419, and, most memorably of all, a couple of innings of play-by-play in the Brewers’ television booth.
The Brewers and Reds will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET.
