St. Louis Cardinals and All-Star Closer Not Talking About Contract Extensions
Speaking this weekend at the team's Winter Warm-Up event, All-Star closer Ryan Helsley says there has been no talk of a contract extension between him and the team. He also said that he thought he was going to be traded this offseason, but is happy to still be with the organizaiton.
Per Jeff Jones of the Belleville Democrat:
Part of the reason he thought that was likely: "Never really been any talk about extensions or anything like that."
He said he'd love to stay, "but you know, at the same time, it's a two way street, and if only one side wants it, it's not going to work out."
Helsley had 49 saves this past season, posting a 2.04 ERA and going 7-4. He struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings for the Cardinals, who finished tied for second in the National League Central.
The Cardinals are going through a bit of a reset, so there's certainly a chance that Helsley could be traded at the deadline. If he was, he'd be one of the more impactful players to change rosters in 2025, but obviously we'll see how the season plays out.
In an effort to save money, the Cardinals are also looking to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, but that's proven more difficult as the Cardinals essentially want all of his $64 million remaining off their books.
In addition to Arenado, the team let Paul Goldschmidt go in free agency and they also declined options on Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.
