Fastball

St. Louis Cardinals and All-Star Closer Not Talking About Contract Extensions

Ryan Helsley made the comments at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up event.

Brady Farkas

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) shake hands to celebrate the victory against the New York Yankees after the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in 2024.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) shake hands to celebrate the victory against the New York Yankees after the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium in 2024. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Speaking this weekend at the team's Winter Warm-Up event, All-Star closer Ryan Helsley says there has been no talk of a contract extension between him and the team. He also said that he thought he was going to be traded this offseason, but is happy to still be with the organizaiton.

Per Jeff Jones of the Belleville Democrat:

Part of the reason he thought that was likely: "Never really been any talk about extensions or anything like that."

He said he'd love to stay, "but you know, at the same time, it's a two way street, and if only one side wants it, it's not going to work out."

Helsley had 49 saves this past season, posting a 2.04 ERA and going 7-4. He struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings for the Cardinals, who finished tied for second in the National League Central.

The Cardinals are going through a bit of a reset, so there's certainly a chance that Helsley could be traded at the deadline. If he was, he'd be one of the more impactful players to change rosters in 2025, but obviously we'll see how the season plays out.

In an effort to save money, the Cardinals are also looking to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, but that's proven more difficult as the Cardinals essentially want all of his $64 million remaining off their books.

In addition to Arenado, the team let Paul Goldschmidt go in free agency and they also declined options on Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News