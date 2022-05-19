Skip to main content
WATCH: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Hits Home Run on Thursday Against Mets

WATCH: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Hits Home Run on Thursday Against Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, the right-handed slugger for the St. Louis Cardinals, hit his sixth home run of the season off New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. Goldschmidt is now 2-for-3 in the game with three RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt, the right-handed slugger for the St. Louis Cardinals, hit his sixth home run of the season off New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. Goldschmidt is now 2-for-3 in the game with three RBI.

Through the first month or so of the season, Paul Goldschmidt has gotten off to a hot start reminiscent of his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now on the St. Louis Cardinals, Goldy has two 30+ home run seasons to his name and is already on that same pace in 2022, hitting his sixth home run on Thursday afternoon against the New York Mets.

Currently slashing .324/.394/.549 in 37 games, Goldschmidt hasn't posted a season OPS of .900 or more since his final season in Phoenix back in 2018.

Though it is still very much early in the 2022 season, his current form is a great thing for the Cardinals, who are hovering around .500 with a 20-17 record entering Thursday's series finale.

St. Louis lost two of the first three games against New York and were blown out 11-4 on Wednesday.

While Thursday's game is still well in the hands of the Cards, the Mets have sustained a 5-4 lead after the end seventh inning. Goldschmidt has been one of the main reasons why St. Louis is still in the game.

Through his first four at-bats, Goldy was 2-for-3 with a game-high three RBI and a run scored. He's one of four Cardinals players with a multi-hit game.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson struggled during his outing on Thursday, giving up four earned runs and five hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

Mets starter Chris Bassitt was able to pitch into the seventh inning, giving up four runs over 6.1 innings pitched, striking out three and surrendering nine hits.

USATSI_18302955_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Hits Home Run on Thursday Against Mets

By Alex Murphy53 seconds ago
Alexis and Edwin Díaz
History

Díaz Brothers Part of History After Earning Saves on Same Day Halfway Across the Country

By Haley JordanMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18295230_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Braves' Austin Riley Hits 429-Foot Home Run Against Brewers on Wednesday

By Alex MurphyMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18291519_168388303_lowres
News

Angels' Mike Trout Finishes Triple Short of Cycle, Hits 10th Home Run of Season

By Alex MurphyMay 18, 2022
USATSI_18290202_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Angels' Anthony Rendon Hits Home Run Against Rangers on Tuesday

By Alex MurphyMay 17, 2022
USATSI_18289981_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Tie MLB Record, Hit Five Home Runs in One Inning on Tuesday

By Alex MurphyMay 17, 2022
USATSI_16666456_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles' Matt Harvey, Brewers' J.C. Mejia Suspended Under MLB's Drug Prevention Program

By Alex MurphyMay 17, 2022
TigersMiguelCabrera3000DugoutHigh5
News

Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

By Tom BrewMay 17, 2022
USATSI_18284055_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Orioles' Anthony Santander Hits Two Home Runs off Yankees on Monday

By Alex MurphyMay 16, 2022