WATCH: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Hits Home Run on Thursday Against Mets

Through the first month or so of the season, Paul Goldschmidt has gotten off to a hot start reminiscent of his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now on the St. Louis Cardinals, Goldy has two 30+ home run seasons to his name and is already on that same pace in 2022, hitting his sixth home run on Thursday afternoon against the New York Mets.

Currently slashing .324/.394/.549 in 37 games, Goldschmidt hasn't posted a season OPS of .900 or more since his final season in Phoenix back in 2018.

Though it is still very much early in the 2022 season, his current form is a great thing for the Cardinals, who are hovering around .500 with a 20-17 record entering Thursday's series finale.

St. Louis lost two of the first three games against New York and were blown out 11-4 on Wednesday.

While Thursday's game is still well in the hands of the Cards, the Mets have sustained a 5-4 lead after the end seventh inning. Goldschmidt has been one of the main reasons why St. Louis is still in the game.

Through his first four at-bats, Goldy was 2-for-3 with a game-high three RBI and a run scored. He's one of four Cardinals players with a multi-hit game.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson struggled during his outing on Thursday, giving up four earned runs and five hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

Mets starter Chris Bassitt was able to pitch into the seventh inning, giving up four runs over 6.1 innings pitched, striking out three and surrendering nine hits.