St. Louis Cardinals to Induct Matt Holliday Into Team Hall of Fame Saturday

The St. Louis Cardinals will honor World Series champion and seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, as he enters into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, as part of 'Hall of Fame Weekend' Saturday.
The St. Louis Cardinals will honor former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday Saturday and enshrine him into the team's Hall of Fame as part of 'Hall of Fame Weekend' at Busch Stadium.

In addition to Holliday, the Cardinals will induct two-time World Series champion pitcher Julián Javier and two-time World Series champion first baseman Charles Commiskey into its Hall of Fame this weekend.

Holliday visited the Cardinals' broadcast booth on Bally Sports Midwest during Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves to discuss the incredible honor.

The Cardinals acquired Holliday from the Oakland Athletics for Brett Wallace, Clayton Mortensen, Shane Peterson and $1.5 million midway through the 2009 season, in the final year of Holliday's contract.

Holliday's impact was immediately felt, as he slashed .353/.419/1.023 in 63 games with his new club, en route to a National League Central division title. When he hit free agency, he knew he wanted to stay in St. Louis.

"This was where I wanted to be," Holliday said Friday night. "The matchup of my love for the game and the love for the game in this area, it was such a great fit for me. Ultimately, this is where I wanted to be."

Over the next seven years with the Cardinals, Holliday slashed .288/.377/.863 in 919 games, appearing in four All-Star games, earning National League Most Valuable Player votes four different times and winning a World Series in 2011.

Holliday played two more years with the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies, respectively, before retiring in 2018.

Since retiring, he's gotten into coaching and podcasting. 

His brother Josh is the head coach of Oklahoma State, in Matt's hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Matt has served as a volunteer assistant for the Cowboys since July 2019.

Matt and his wife Leslee currently host the Table Forty Podcast on the Sports Spectrum Podcast Network. Table Forty is a show that 'brings organic conversations about Jesus and life.'

Their son Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the number one overall pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Matt Holliday will up for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, beginning in 2024.

