Steve Cohen Likes Tweet: "Correa Needs Mets More than They Need Him"

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is once again drawing attention on social media, after he liked a tweet from a Mets fan that reads, "Correa needs Mets more than they need him."

As the Carlos Correa saga continues to unravel, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen recently liked tweets on Twitter that are gaining attention.

The first Tweet that Cohen liked comes from a Twitter user named Adrian. @Adrian16010 quote-tweeted a tweet from Fox Sports: MLB. Fox's tweet reads, "The Mets have reportedly grown “very frustrated” with the Carlos Correa negotiations, and are now considering walking away, per @martinonyc."

Adrian's quote-tweet reads, "Met fans? Don’t panic. In the event this isn’t a ploy remember, the Mets have options in either Escobar or a young gun in Baty. I want Carlos, but he needs the Mets more than they need him. Plus his options are shrinking. Stay the course. #lgm #nymets #MetsTwitter."

Cohen liked that tweet. He also liked a tweet from a Mets fan by the name of Bruce Gamsey, which reads, "We are already a better team than we were this time last year. Remember... We won 101 games last year. That's because of the commitment Steve Cohen has made to the team and fans. Whether the Correa deal works out not, it's great to have an owner willing to do anything to win!"

Even though he isn't using his own words, Cohen is sending a message to Correa, agent Scott Boras and Mets fans.

Correa agreed to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets last month, but his medical has raised concerns with the Mets, and his deal has yet to be finalized.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, and if Correa will ever play a game for the New York Mets.

