Tampa Bay Rays Ace to Take Major Step in Injury Recovery as Mind Shifts to 2025
After missing the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is taking a huge step in his recovery next week.
The following update comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, but links to the original reporting (subscription required):
McClanahan (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice next ThursdaMarc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
ANALYSIS
It will be the left-hander's first time facing hitters since he underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2023. McClanahan began throwing off a mound last month and expects to have a "completely normal offseason." The 27-year-old should open the 2025 season in the Rays' rotation but is likely to have some workload restrictions in place in his first year back from elbow surgery.
That's a huge deal for both McClanahan and for the Rays, who need him back in the worst way. Tampa Bay is currently in fourth place in the American League East and is set to miss the playoffs this season.
That said, with McClanahan back - and with Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs healthy - they should be players again in the American League in 2025. Those three will pair with Taj Bradley to make a very formidable rotation for manager Kevin Cash.
The 27-year-old McClanahan is one of the top lefties in all of baseball, having earned two All-Star appearances already.
Since making his debut in 2021, he's won double-digit games in each year he's pitched. He was 11-2 a season ago before getting hurt. He had a 3.29 ERA and struck out 121 batters in 115.0 innings.
The Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays for a new series beginning on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET as Jose Berrios (TOR) pitches against Tyler Alexander (TBR).
