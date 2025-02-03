Tampa Bay Rays Acquire Pitcher Alex Faedo in Trade with Detroit Tigers
The Tampa Bay Rays struck a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Monday, acquiring pitcher Alex Faedo.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN:
Trade news: The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-hander Alex Faedo from the Detroit Tigers for minor league catcher Enderson Delgado and cash, sources tell ESPN. Faedo was a solid contributor for Detroit last year but was DFA’d after the Tigers signed Tommy Kahnle.
Faedo, 29, made 37 appearances for the Tigers in 2024, going 5-3 with a 3.61 ERA. He also started six games as the Tigers finished third in the American League Central and advanced to the ALDS.
It will be interesting to see how the Rays utilize Faedo given that he spent most of 2024 as a reliever and most of 2022-2023 as a starter. In those two years, he started 24 games out of 27 appearances. The Rays figure to have Taj Bradley, Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz and Ryan Pepiot in the rotation at the start of the year, but an injury in spring training could force them to give Faedo a longer look in that role.
If the team stays healthy this spring, Faedo could be a multi-inning option out of the bullpen and a spot starter.
The Rays are coming off a season in which they went 80-82 and finished fourth in the American League East. They'll be playing their games this season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa after Tropicana Field undertake serious damage during Hurricane Milton back in October of 2024.
Related MLB Stories
FAY VINCENT PASSES AWAY: The former Commissioner of Baseball died at the age of 86. Here's what current Commissioner Rob Manfred had to say. CLICK HERE:
FREEMAN SLOW TO BUILD UP: Freddie Freeman, who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2024, won't be ready for Cactus League games when they begin later this month. CLICK HERE:
ANOTHER CHANCE: Former No. 3 overall pick Ian Anderson appears ready to get another shot in the Braves starting rotation. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.