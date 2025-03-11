Tampa Bay Rays Could Make Big Change with All-Star Leadoff Hitter in 2025
According to a new report in the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Rays could make a big change with usual leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal, but links to the original report (subscription required):
The Rays are considering removing Diaz from the leadoff spot for the 2025 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
ANALYSIS
Diaz has spent the vast majority of the last three seasons occupying the leadoff spot in the Rays' lineup, a logical choice given his .383 on-base percentage in that span. However, the Rays are looking for ways to jumpstart their offense in 2025, which includes moving Diaz down the order to give him more opportunities to drive in runs
The Rays went 80-82 last season and missed the playoffs, but they have high hopes for this season. Most of that centers around the health of pitchers Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Shane Baz, but a more pronounced offensive attack would help as well.
The 33-year-old is a five-year veteran of the Cleveland franchise and the Rays, earning an All-Star bid in 2023. He's a career .288 hitter who won the American League batting title in 2023 (.330). He has a lifetime .373 on-base percentage and has hit double-digit four homers in four seasons.
Multiple teams have reportedly tried to acquire Diaz, especially at last trade deadline, but the Rays have not budged and will head into the season with him as a main focus of their lineup.
Tampa Bay opens up the regular season on March 27.
