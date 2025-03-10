New York Yankees Announce Inevitable, Devastating News as Gerrit Cole Will Miss 2025 Season
The New York Yankees got the worst-case scenario news on Monday, as it was reported that ace pitcher Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. Jeff Passan of ESPN had the information.
Cole was recommended for Tommy John initially, but flew to California on Monday to meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who clearly confirmed the recommendation.
Cole will miss the entirety of the 2025 season, bringing a big blow to a Yankees team that is hoping to repeat as American League champions. The Yankees are also dealing with the loss of Luis Gil, who is out several months after winning the American League Rookie of the Year last season.
It's unclear at this point if Cole is having traditional Tommy John or the newer internal-brace procedure. The latter would allow him to come back quicker, but the details aren't known at this time.
The 34-year-old Cole is one of the best pitchers of his era, having gone 153-80 over a 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Yankees. A six-time All-Star, Cole won the American League Cy Young Award in 2023 and has won two ERA titles.
He dealt with elbow issues last season but returned to go 8-5 in 17 starts as the Yankees won the American League pennant. He pitched just 95 innings for the season, striking out 99.
In his absence, the Yankees could go with prospect Will Warren, or they could turn to veteran Carlos Carrasco, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
