Tampa Bay Rays Nearing Another Critical Deadline with Regards to Ballpark Funding
In a game of chicken between the Tampa Bay Rays and the local government, the Rays have the next move.
According to USA Today, the Rays have until Dec. 1 to decide if they are going to pony up the $1.3 billion for a new ballpark. The ballpark opening had been scheduled to open for 2028, but there are real doubts now about whether or not it will open at all.
Pinellas County Court Commission Chairperson Kathleen Peters issued a letter on Monday to Rays presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman requesting a decision from the team.
Last week, Auld and Silverman wrote a letter to the County Commission that suggested the team would not agree to a deal for a new stadium and is "ready to work on a new solution" in the area.
The Rays wrote in the Nov. 19 letter that a new stadium would not be completed in time for the 2028 season, while opening a stadium the following year would be too expensive. The team also wrote that it has spent over $50 million toward building the new stadium, but the county has allegedly "suspended work on the entire project."
The ballpark had been approved back in July, but given Hurricane Milton, critical bond votes have been delayed. Furthermore, the composition of the local government has changed, so the bonds may not be approved once voted on. If the Rays agree to spend the money, it's unclear what would happen if the bonds are voted down. If the bonds were affirmed, then construction would start, but the Rays are balking at the delays and say that the delays would cost them money they can't afford.
Local legislators have accused the Rays of trying to get out of the deal entirely. There have been questions about if the Rays will stay in the Tampa Bay area long-term or relocate as a result of this.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.