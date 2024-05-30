Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri Hits Clutch Home Run After Oakland A's Announcer Jinx
With the game on the line, it was once again up to Jose Siri to keep the Tampa Bay Rays alive.
The center fielder had just walked things off against the Oakland Athletics the night before, lifting the Rays to victory with an RBI single. On Thursday, Siri got another chance at glory with Tampa Bay down 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, having already blasted a solo home run in the second.
This time, Mason Miller was on the mound for the A's, meaning Siri would have to best the most dangerous reliever in the league in order to send the game to extra innings. Miller had added motivation to punch Siri out as well, considering what he had done to Oakland on Wednesday.
The A's play-by-play announcer, Jenny Cavnar, said as much.
"Hey Siri, it's not your night," Cavnar said after Miller got Siri to whiff at a high fastball.
One pitch later, Siri took Miller yard.
Siri took a beat in the batter's box, clapping his hands before trotting around the bases. The game was tied, following an all-time announcer's jinx and a no-doubter over the left field wall.
It also marked Miller's first career blown save. He was 11-for-11 in save opportunities prior to Thursday afternoon.
Each team went on to score one run in the 10th inning. Richie Palacios played the hero Thursday – alongside Siri, of course – walking it off in the 12th with an RBI single to center.
Siri was batting .168 with a .531 OPS prior to Wednesday night. He is 4-for-8 with a single, a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI over his last two games.
Miller, meanwhile, has seen his ERA climb from 0.89 to 2.08 over his last four outings. The Athletics, even with their loss Thursday, remain 15-5 when the 25-year-old rising star takes the mound.
