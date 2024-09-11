Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Suspended For Benches-Clearing Incident on Tuesday
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta has been suspended three games for throwing at Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos on Tuesday night in a Rays 9-4 loss. In addition, manager Kevin Cash has also been suspended for one game.
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies during the bottom of the eighth inning of Tuesday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President For On-Field Operations, made the announcement...
If the suspension is appealed, the case will be reviewed but if it's not, then Uceta will serve his suspension immediately. Uceta gave up three earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in the eighth. He says he didn't hit Castellanos on purpose, but Cash said he would talk with his young players about handling situations and emotions.
The 26-year-old Uceta is 2-0 with a 1.49 ERA this season. In a year of troubling injuries for the Rays, he's been a welcome development in the bullpen. He's struck out 51 batters in 36.1 innings.
The Rays are 71-74 after the loss while the Phillies are 87-58 after the victory.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Young flamethrower Shane Baz will pitch for Tampa Bay while Zack Wheeler gets the ball for Philadelphia.
Baz is 2-3 on the season with a 3.27 ERA while Wheeler is 14-6 with a 2.59.
