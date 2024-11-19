Tampa Bay Rays Put Pressure on Local Government Ahead of Critical Ballpark Bond Vote
The future of the Tampa Bay Rays in the state of Florida hangs in the balance over more disputes about a new ballpark plan.
Back in the summer, it looked like a slam dunk for the Rays to open a new ballpark for the 2028 season. However, Hurricane Milton pushed back critical bond votes and with election season having passed, government officials who once supported the project are no longer in power.
If the ballpark is voted down by the new government, the Rays could be looking at a new place to play entirely in short order.
However, the Rays appear committed to trying to stay in the Tampa area, and they are putting pressure on the government ahead of a big vote on Tuesday night.
Per ABC Action News:
In a new letter to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, the Tampa Bay Rays said a new ballpark can't be delivered for the start of the 2028 season and that opening a ballpark in 2029 would be too expensive.
The Rays are essentially telling the government that they need additional financial help and if they don't get it, they'll have to consider other options. It's a game of chicken and it will come down to which side blinks first.
The Rays, for their part, have entertained the idea of leaving before, previously proposing a split-season plan with Montreal. Though they want to stay, it's hard to imagine them doing so if they can't get support from local officials.
Elected leaders likely don't want to instantly anger the groups that elected them, but with Hurricane Milton relief at the top of everyone's mind, they may have a hard time instantly giving money to the Rays when so many others need it.
We'll keep you posted as this story develops.
