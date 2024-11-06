Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Searching For Specific Need This Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays finished in fourth place in the American League East in 2024, missing the playoffs.
The Rays were a star-crossed team, given the pitching injuries to Shane McClanahan (all year), Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs (most of the year). Furthermore, they lost Wander Franco, their best player, over a very serious legal issue.
As a result of all that, the Rays stumbled early in the season and eventually traded off pitcher Aaron Civale, infielder Amed Rosario, franchise star Randy Arozarena and Issac Paredes. They had traded pitcher Tyler Glasnow before last season in a salary-saving move.
Heading into 2025, the Rays have serious questions about where they are going to play in the wake of damage done to Tropicana Field, but they also have questions about how to fix their roster.
Speaking at the general manager's meetings this week, Erik Neander said the Rays have one specific upgrade in mind.
Per 'The Athletic:'
Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander identified catcher as an area of need, with a particular desire for better offense.
“The catching position, the production we got last year was nowhere near where it needed to be to be a playoff-contributing position,” Neander said. “We need to find a way to score more runs. I think there’s a few different ways we can go about doing that. But upgrading the catcher situation, without question.”
The Rays currently have Ben Rortvedt and Logan Driscoll on the 40-man roster. Players like Travis d'Arnaud and Danny Jansen are out there on the free agent market, and guys will be available in trades as well.
