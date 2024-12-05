Tampa Bay Rays Set to Learn More About Fate of New Ballpark on Thursday Night
The Tampa Bay Rays long-term future could start to get a little clearer on Thursday night, as the city of St. Petersburg will vote on bonds that would approve or vote down their financial contribution to a new ballpark.
Per the Tampa Bay Times:
The St. Petersburg City Council has scheduled a vote for Thursday on whether to approve bonds to finance the city’s contribution toward a new $1.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays stadium and Historic Gas Plant District even as the team has said the project as proposed is no longer viable.
Council members received notice Wednesday morning that the item has been added to their agenda for the following day. Thursday marks the council’s first meeting since it voted to delay the bond issue Nov. 21, deciding instead to revisit the matter no later than Jan. 9.
The bond issues have been delayed because of Hurricane Milton.
If the city votes down the bond issues, that would seemingly kill the idea of the Rays getting a new ballpark. However, if they approve, that doesn't necessarily mean that things will go through. The Pinellas County government would also have to approve its own funding, and the Rays would have to continue to want to go through with the deal.
As of now, the Rays have said that if this project gets delayed any further, they won't be able to absorb any overage costs, so there is a chance they could end up backing out as well, leading to the possibility of them leaving Florida entirely in the future.
The Rays will spend the 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Single-A home of the New York Yankees. Tropicana Field was rendered unplayable in the wake of Milton.
