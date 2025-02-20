Tampa Bay Rays Single-Game Tickets at Steinbrenner Field to Go on Sale Soon
The Tampa Bay Rays will not be able to set up shop in their normal home in 2025, meaning fans will have to follow them to their new digs.
Tropicana Field got hit hard by Hurricane Milton in October, damaging the roof and making the facility unusable for the season ahead. The Rays wound up landing on George M. Steinbrenner Field – the New York Yankees' spring training park and the home of their Single-A affiliate – as the site for their home games for the time being.
Fans will now head to Tampa instead of St. Petersburg to see the Rays play, and they can start cementing their plans to do so as soon as next week.
According to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, single-game tickets to the Rays' regular season games at Steinbrenner Field will go on sale to the public on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. There will, however, be pre-sales available to season ticket holders and Rays Insiders before then.
Last month, Topkin reported that season ticket prices had climbed as much as 40% compared to 2024.
Tropicana Field had a game day capacity of 25,025. Steinbrenner Field, on the other hand, seats 11,026.
The Rays ranked No. 28 in MLB with an average attendance of 16,515 in 2024. The team that ranked dead last, the Athletics, will also be playing in a minor league park in Sacramento this season as they wait for their new stadium in Las Vegas to be completed.
While the Rays aren't actively relocating like the A's, they are working on building a new home of their own. As long as ownership signs off on taking on extra costs in the wake of Milton before March 31, the club should have a brand-new stadium in St. Petersburg by 2029.
