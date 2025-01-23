Tampa Bay Rays Ticket Prices Are Skyrocketing at Steinbrenner Field
Let's follow this along from the beginning...
Back in October, St. Petersburg was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton. Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, sustained major damage as well, rendering it unplayable for the 2025 season.
As a result, the Rays will be playing at Steinbrenner Field in 2025. That is the spring training home of the New York Yankees.
Steinbrenner Field has just over 11,000 seats, compared to the Trop, which has more than 25,000. As a result of the decreased supply, and the decreased revenue that will come in as a result of that supply, prices at Steinbrenner Field are going up - at least for season tickets.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, some season ticket packages are going up nearly 40 percent.
According to documentation shared by one season ticket member, a ticket in the black-chaired home plate club seating area at the Trop that, with parking, cost $18,959 last season was increased — with an upgrade of moving down a couple of rows — to $26,325, a hike of 38.8%.
Not only will fans be paying more for these seats, they'll also have to sit outside in the heat and elements, something they don't have to deal with at Tropicana Field.
The Rays are hopeful to have Tropicana Field repaired for 2026 and there are still questions about the long-term stadium plans in the area.
The Rays are coming off a season in which they went 80-82 and missed the playoffs. They finished fourth in the American League East.
