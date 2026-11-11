AL East Sleeper Could Shake Up Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

Where will Tarik Skubal call home in 2027?

The offseason is young, but the rumors and speculation have been running rampant about the two-time Cy Young Award winner. Skubal's future is the biggest story looming over baseball right now in general, outside of the looming labor issues and likely lockout.

As of writing, no deal has been signed. So, any team still technically could be in the mix for him. The New York Mets are reportedly scheduled to meet with the ace next week. This is the first reported meeting for Skubal. The Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely should not be ruled out for the lefty. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the San Diego Padres are another team that will be in the mix. But another team could make the sweepstakes very interesting. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and threw the Toronto Blue Jays out there as a team to watch.

"The Mets and Dodgers are considered to be the two front-runners for Skubal, but don’t count out the Blue Jays, who have shown a willingness in recent years to throw their hat in the ring for top free agents," Feinsand wrote. "Toronto took its shot with Juan Soto, Ohtani and Yamamoto, respectively, so it won’t be a shock if the Blue Jays have discussions with Skubal this winter."

The Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Will Be Fun

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Blue Jays were to get into the mix for Skubal, they're the type of team that could shake up the market in general. The Mets are consistently talked about as the team with the most money in the business, which certainly is true. The Mets are a team that can afford to sign anyone. But they are also coming off one of the most shocking seasons of any team in the league after going 74-88.

The Blue Jays aren't afraid to throw money around as well. Last offseason, Toronto handed out a $210 million deal over seven seasons to Dylan Cease. Pitching was still an issue for the Blue Jays throughout the 2027 season due to injuries. Cease was a Cy Young contender, but the staff outside of him struggled. The Blue Jays went 79-83 in 2026 and finished in last place in the American League East. But this is a team that went all the way to the World Series in 2025 and was just a few outs away from taking down the Dodgers. The Blue Jays have the talent to get back to that level in 2027, as long as they can stay healthy.

Let's not forget that the Blue Jays also gave Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a $500 million deal. This team can afford big contracts as well. If the Blue Jays win the sweepstakes, that certainly would send a shockwave through the American League and surprise everyone. If you were to ask most around the league right now, the Mets and Dodgers certainly would be considered the favorites. But the Blue Jays may be the most interesting.