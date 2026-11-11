Corey Seager Trade Destinations: Best Fits for Rangers Star Shortstop

One of MLB’s top shortstops could potentially be made available for trade this offseason as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday that the Rangers “will explore” the trade market for Corey Seager.

Seager, 32, is under contract for five more seasons and is still owed $155 million throughout that span. He’s halfway through the 10-year, $325 million deal he signed with Texas after the 2021 season. That contract includes a no-trade clause, so Seager will have a say as to where he ends up playing if trade talks heat up.

Seager should have plenty of suitors on the trade market, despite something of a down year in which he had a .736 OPS, the lowest of his career, along with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs across 102 games. He spent some time on the IL with back injuries throughout the year and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his elbow after the season. Still, Seager is a solid defensive shortstop, a five-time All-Star and a two-time World Series MVP who has hit 241 home runs in his career.

With various teams in need of an upgrade at shortstop, we’re going to look at the four best fits for the veteran infielder.

Yankees

The Yankees didn’t get the best production at the shortstop position last year, with Anthony Volpe struggling and George Lombard Jr. still adapting to MLB pitching. Seager would represent a significant upgrade to a lineup that was putrid when Aaron Judge wasn’t active. With third base also a position of need for New York after a rough season from Ryan McMahon, the team could potentially shift Seager over to the hot corner in order to keep Lombard in his primary position.

Seager has excellent pop from the left side of the plate, so he’d benefit greatly from the Yankees’ short porch in right field. Of his 20 homers last year, 15 were hit to right field. The veteran shortstop has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last five years, so he’d provide some additional power to a New York lineup that ranked second in the category last season. His postseason experience (two World Series titles and World Series MVP awards) would also be a big boost for the organization as it aims to win its first title since 2009.

Red Sox

With Trevor Story entering the final year of his contract after a woeful 2026 season in Boston, the Red Sox could set their sights on Seager as his replacement for the future. Story played in just 64 games last season, and he struggled when healthy, logging a .621 OPS with five home runs and 29 RBIs while striking out 86 times. Seager could take the reins at shortstop and provide the Red Sox with an experienced left-handed bat, capable of hitting for power. Boston’s left-handed hitters combined for just 76 home runs in ‘26, which ranked 22nd league-wide.

Seager is a couple of years younger than Story and has five years remaining on his contract, so he could be a long-term solution for the Red Sox as they aim to inject their lineup with some consistency. Seager could serve as a veteran leader for some of Boston’s young nucleus and show them the ropes as they look to compete for a World Series.

Braves

The Braves are in dire need of an everyday shortstop after some truly lackluster production at the position last year. Mauricio Dubón was a decent option, but he’s now a free agent. Beyond Dubón, Jim Jarvis and Ha-Seong Kim split time at shortstop, and neither provided very inspiring results. Jarvis had a .564 OPS across 38 games, while Kim registered a dismal .359 OPS in 51 games. Of that trio, only Jarvis is under contract for the ‘27 season, and Atlanta likely won’t be comfortable entering the season with him as their top option.

Seager would be an instant upgrade offensively for the Braves and a transformative addition to the team’s already-solid lineup. He’s due to make $31.5 million over each of the next five years, however, which would be a steep price to pay for the 32-year-old, especially considering he’s coming off a down year. If the Rangers were willing to eat some of the contract, the Braves may feel more comfortable taking Seager on. Still, with a glaring hole at the shortstop position, Seager would be a great addition for Atlanta.

Blue Jays

It was a rough year for Toronto’s offense in 2026. The Blue Jays ranked 29th in OPS and dead last in home runs and runs scored. With George Springer’s contract coming off the books, Toronto has some excess spending power, and Seager could help their lineup rebound after its disappointing campaign. Andrés Giménez played excellent defensively at shortstop, so Seager would potentially be shifted over to second base if acquired by the Jays, which would enable the team to use Ernie Clement as a utility man, a role he’s excelled at in the past.

Seager alone won’t solve the Blue Jays’ offensive woes, but he’d certainly help in that regard. Throughout his five-year stay in Texas, the veteran shortstop never had a season with a bWAR below 3.1, and he had three seasons with 5.2-plus bWAR. To put that into perspective, no position player on Toronto’s roster had a bWAR above 2.5 last season. There’s a need for an influx of offense, and the Blue Jays have the financial flexibility to work out a trade for the three-time Silver Slugger.