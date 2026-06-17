Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Is Taking MLB Trade Market By Storm

The noise around Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal is continuing to get louder and louder as the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline inches closer and closer.

As of writing, there are 47 days left to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. Since coming back from elbow surgery, Skubal has made one start and will make his second start since returning on Friday. In his first outing since coming back, he allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians.

The buzz around him is getting very loud and teams around the league should be paying attention. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel shared a column about the upcoming trade deadline and set the odds of Skubal getting moved at 85 percent.

That's not all. On Wednesday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post also talked about the idea of Skubal getting moved and tossed out a handful of teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and the Texas Rangers.

The Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Is Capturing The Attention Of The MLB World

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I still think the Cubs and the Blue Jays should be probably near the top of that list," Heyman said. "Certainly you can never count out the Phillies, Padres, and Rangers, who have the three most aggressive GMs. ... I would think almost every contender would be interested in Tarik Skubal, who was the best pitcher in the game over the last couple of years and is an incredible talent. ...

"I do think the Tigers will ultimately do well. They will get a top-100 prospect and two or three more very good prospects, top-10-type prospects in an organization. Kind of like the [CC Sabathia] deal."

This is the sweepstakes that is going to define the 2026 season. Skubal is the best starter in the league when he's at his best. If he gets moved to a contender, which now seems likely, he's going to immediately change the balance of the playoff race around the league. If Skubal were to land with a team like the Dodgers, the season would be over. If he were to land with a team like the Milwaukee Brewers, Phillies, or Padres, arguably they could take down the Dodgers in the National League. If Skubal landed with the Blue Jays, they would arguably become the favorites in the American League again.

At the end of the day, this is the story that is going to determine the direction of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.